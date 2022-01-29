Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Amcor worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after buying an additional 1,056,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

AMCR stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

