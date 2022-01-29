Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 234,516 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Southwestern Energy worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

SWN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

