Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WHR opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

