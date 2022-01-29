Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.