Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,029 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of UMB Financial worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.34 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

