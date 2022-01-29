Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,937 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $18,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

