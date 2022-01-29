Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,668 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after acquiring an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.