Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 15,074 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Matson worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock worth $3,088,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.