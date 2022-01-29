Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 24,290 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of M.D.C. worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.33 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

