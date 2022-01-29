Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 25,691 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Continental Resources worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

