Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.94 and its 200 day moving average is $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.09 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

