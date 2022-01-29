Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 29.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $206.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.83. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.78 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

