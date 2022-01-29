Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 44,735 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,735 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

