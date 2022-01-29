Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 45,248 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,248 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Commercial Metals worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $6,703,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $33.72 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

