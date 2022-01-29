Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $169.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

