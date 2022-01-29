Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,209 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

