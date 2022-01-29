Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,719 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of First BanCorp. worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

FBP opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

