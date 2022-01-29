Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,541 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of MGIC Investment worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 816,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,422 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

