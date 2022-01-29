Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.