Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $15,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in LKQ by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after acquiring an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,597,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

