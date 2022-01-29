Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Masco worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 23.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Masco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

