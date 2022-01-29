BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810,839 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.19% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $45,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

