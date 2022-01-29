British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Shares of BATS stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,164.50 ($42.69). 5,798,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,808.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,706.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

