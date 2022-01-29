BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 131,328 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,328 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 2.11% of LHC Group worth $104,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $117.58 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

