BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 87,580 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,898 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,580 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $140,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,351 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,649 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.26.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

