BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 9,285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $117,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $846.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,033.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $890.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.