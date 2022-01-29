BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.38% of ANSYS worth $112,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $322.77 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.16 and a 200 day moving average of $370.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

