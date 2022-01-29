BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.99% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $92,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 107.72. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

