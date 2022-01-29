BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,792 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.42% of BCE worth $192,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.03 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

