BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $189,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after buying an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $145.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

