BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,596,105 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 902.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber comprises 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.69% of West Fraser Timber worth $149,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after acquiring an additional 845,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $33,295,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after acquiring an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,157,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

WFG opened at $92.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

