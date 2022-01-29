BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 517,741 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 517,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.29% of Rogers Communications worth $67,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

