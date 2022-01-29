BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 6,520 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.16% of CVS Health worth $184,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,894,000 after purchasing an additional 191,375 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $109.34. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,511 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,775 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

