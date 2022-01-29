BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 127,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 63,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,810.20 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,838.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,824.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

