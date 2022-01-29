BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,959 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Trane Technologies worth $100,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $141.04 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

