BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $95,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

