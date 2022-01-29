BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,796 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Enbridge worth $237,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.49 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

