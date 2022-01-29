BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Shopify worth $284,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $872.23 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,422.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,528.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

