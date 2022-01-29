BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $158.89 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472,879 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $158,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 241,430 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

