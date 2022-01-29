BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $170.55 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $170,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average is $342.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

