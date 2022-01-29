BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $87.93 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,246,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,165 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $87,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

