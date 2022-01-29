BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $93.77 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of SEA worth $93,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

SEA stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $119.41 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.83. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

