BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 2.4% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.96% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $413,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,411 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.