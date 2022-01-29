BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,472 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $164,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after buying an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

