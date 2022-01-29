BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 166,566 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,566 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 0.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $126,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,798,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

CM opened at $124.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $132.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

