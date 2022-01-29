BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 533,785 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.90% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $91,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after buying an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,299,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

