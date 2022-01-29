BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,040,081 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.45% of Service Co. International worth $45,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.