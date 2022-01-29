BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 147,289 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,289 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.51% of FMC worth $58,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 54.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

