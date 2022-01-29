BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 152,274 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,274 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.33% of Sun Life Financial worth $99,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.84 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

