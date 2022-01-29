BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,264,460 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,264,460 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 2.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.03% of TC Energy worth $483,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,725,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,720,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.